Shoreline Teen Center Art Club meets every Friday



The Shoreline Teen Center Art Club is a free, drop-in club that takes place at the Teen Center every Friday starting at 4pm. The Shoreline Teen Center Art Club is a free, drop-in club that takes place at the Teen Center every Friday starting at 4pm.





Each month follows a different theme.





Activities with an asterisk (*) are non-facilitated, participant led activities.





Activities without an asterisk (*) are workshop style and led by a Teen Center staff member or professional artist from the community.





(See flyer)





For more information, email Layne at lperkins@shorelinewa.gov







