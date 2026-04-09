Shoreline Teen Center Art Club meets every Friday

Thursday, April 9, 2026


The Shoreline Teen Center Art Club is a free, drop-in club that takes place at the Teen Center every Friday starting at 4pm. 

Each month follows a different theme. 

Activities with an asterisk (*) are non-facilitated, participant led activities. 

Activities without an asterisk (*) are workshop style and led by a Teen Center staff member or professional artist from the community. 

(See flyer)

For more information, email Layne at lperkins@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 5:10 AM
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