Shoreline Teen Center Art Club meets every Friday
Thursday, April 9, 2026
The Shoreline Teen Center Art Club is a free, drop-in club that takes place at the Teen Center every Friday starting at 4pm.
Each month follows a different theme.
Activities with an asterisk (*) are non-facilitated, participant led activities.
Activities without an asterisk (*) are workshop style and led by a Teen Center staff member or professional artist from the community.
(See flyer)
For more information, email Layne at lperkins@shorelinewa.gov
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