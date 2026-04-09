Flagger Certification Training at Shoreline College continuing education

There are many well-paying Flagger jobs available right now in the region including paving and road work, painting, utility work, tree trimming., etc.









If you are a local business, we can provide both on-site classes along with offsite class accommodations for large groups and/or organizations.



Flagger Certification Training

Dates: 5/9/2026 (SAT)

Times: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fee: $109.00

Building: On the Shoreline College Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, #2900 Building

Instructor: Claire Pruitt Register here: Flagger Certification Training



Claire Pruitt has 20 years of experience as a certified traffic flagging instructor in Washington State. She is passionate about teaching safe and effective temporary traffic control practices that follow WSDOT guidelines. She will facilitate the course by instructing the set up a temporary traffic control zone, while providing the proper techniques in which to flag safely on our Washington roads. This card also is also valid in Oregon, Idaho and Montana. In addition, you will receive a national American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Flagger card, which is valid in the other 48 states (all except WA & OR) and is valid for four (4) years. You must be 18+ years of age and possess a valid state approved ID.If you are a local business, we can provide both on-site classes along with offsite class accommodations for large groups and/or organizations.Flagger Certification TrainingClaire Pruitt has 20 years of experience as a certified traffic flagging instructor in Washington State. She is passionate about teaching safe and effective temporary traffic control practices that follow WSDOT guidelines. She will facilitate the course by instructing the set up a temporary traffic control zone, while providing the proper techniques in which to flag safely on our Washington roads.





Claire is a hands-on instructor and will help students build confidence, develop real-world skills, and connect with employment resources to support a successful career in the construction trades. Claire is a valuable, connected resource and will discuss the various employment opportunities in the Flagging industry.











Flagging contractors are always hiring!Upon successful completion of the Flagger course, you will receive a Washington State Department of Transportation approved Flagger certification card that is valid for three (3) years.