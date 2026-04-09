Shorecrest varsity girls tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4/8/2026
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy
4/8/2029
At Kellogg MS
At Kellogg MS
Shorecrest 7 Archbishop Murphy 0
Singles
- Sophie Schmitz (S) v Kamdyn Latta 6-0, 6-1 W
- Zuma Vining (S) v Tamanh Huynh 6-0, 6-2 W
- Lauren Kajimura (S) v Vianne Tran 6-0, 6-0 W
- SC W AM defaulted Singles 4
- Sabina Schoeld/Amari Skinner (S) v Lizzy Robinson/Taylor Nguyen 6-0, 6-0 W
- SC W AM Defaulted Doubles 2
- SC W AM Defaulted Doubles 3
--Rob Mann
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