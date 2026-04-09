Shorecrest varsity girls tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4/8/2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Girls varsity tennis
Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy
4/8/2029
At Kellogg MS

Shorecrest 7 Archbishop Murphy 0

Singles
  1. Sophie Schmitz (S) v Kamdyn Latta 6-0, 6-1 W
  2. Zuma Vining (S) v Tamanh Huynh 6-0, 6-2 W
  3. Lauren Kajimura (S) v Vianne Tran 6-0, 6-0 W
  4. SC W AM defaulted Singles 4
Doubles
  1. Sabina Schoeld/Amari Skinner (S) v Lizzy Robinson/Taylor Nguyen 6-0, 6-0 W
  2. SC W AM Defaulted Doubles 2
  3. SC W AM Defaulted Doubles 3
--Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 5:35 AM
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