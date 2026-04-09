In the Garden Now: Western Skunk Cabbage

Western Skunk Cabbage

Photo Doug Gochanour



By Victoria Gilleland



Western Skunk Cabbage is native to the west coast of the U.S. and can be found growing in wetlands, swamps and along stream banks. It's large yellow spathes stand out in the shady forest.



The plant has a distinctive scent that attracts flies and beetles which pollinate the flowers. On warm days or when the plant is bruised, the scent may be intense. On cool days and when the plant is left untouched there's little or no scent.



Skunk Cabbage is a handsome perennial plant to come upon on a woodland walk. Another of Mother Nature's gifts to enjoy!



(Lysichiton americanus)





