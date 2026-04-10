Daytime lane closures on Bothell Way in Kenmore April 13 - 24, 2026



From April 13 to April 24, 2026 Sound Transit will close lanes on SR-522 (Bothell Way) in Kenmore between 61st Ave NE and 73rd Ave NE. From April 13 to April 24, 2026 Sound Transit will close lanes on SR-522 (Bothell Way) in Kenmore between 61st Ave NE and 73rd Ave NE.





The closures will shift lanes over the work period. All work will take place between 9am and 3pm. These closures will accommodate preparation for upcoming Stride construction.



Traffic configurations will change throughout this time. For drivers and pedestrians: pay attention to construction signage and flaggers.



All bus stops in the area will remain accessible.





