Mark your calendar - Coffee Social with a Cop - May 7, 2026
Friday, April 10, 2026
Join us at this casual meet-and-greet with our Chief of Police and officers at the Senior Center. This is a great opportunity to answer questions, connect with our community members and build relationships over a cup of coffee.
Open to the community. Everyone is welcome!
Location: 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
Date: Thursday May 7, 2026
Time: 10am-11:30am
Open to the community. Everyone is welcome!
Location: 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
Date: Thursday May 7, 2026
Time: 10am-11:30am
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