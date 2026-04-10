Mark your calendar - Coffee Social with a Cop - May 7, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026


Coffee Social with a Cop - Mark your calendars!

Join us at this casual meet-and-greet with our Chief of Police and officers at the Senior Center. This is a great opportunity to answer questions, connect with our community members and build relationships over a cup of coffee.

Open to the community. Everyone is welcome!

Location: 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
Date: Thursday May 7, 2026
Time: 10am-11:30am


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
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