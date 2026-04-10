Discover the Art of Mosaics with 5 workshops at Shoreline College

Friday, April 10, 2026


Discover the Art of Mosaics with these five workshops at Shoreline College! 

Create personal gifts for your family and friends. Projects are appropriate for teens and adults of all ages. Design and create your unique wall art, a kitchen trivet, beautiful hanging mirror, or a serving tray using vibrant tiles and glass. 

All materials included, just bring your creativity!

All workshops are held on campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, Building 2900, Room 2905.

  • Mosaic in Bloom – Choose from flowers, leaves, or a wood shape - Saturday April 11 from 10am - 1pm  Fee $69
  • Hanging Mirror Frame - Saturday April 25 from 10am - 2pm  Fee $129
  • Serving Tray - Saturday May 9, 2026 from 10am - 3pm  Fee $109
  • Framed Pet or Favorite Animal Portrait - Saturday May 16 10am - 3pm and Sunday May 17, 2026  10am -12 PM  Fee $129
  • Kitchen Trivet - Saturday May 23, 2026 10am - 1pm  Fee $69
Register here

Aleksandra Nadbitova is an artist from the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia. She studied at the Art and Design Academy in Saint Petersburg. Since 2008, she has worked as a mosaic artist and art educator. 

She loves experimenting with different materials and techniques to create her art. For her, conveying emotions and connections through her work is essential. She believes that art is a unique way to express and share the beauty of the world.


Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
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