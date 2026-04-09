April 2026 Teen Center Special Event - Sports Day
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center – 16554 Fremont Ave N. Shoreline WA 98133
For any and all middle and high schoolers in grades 6 - 12
Join us at the Rec for some epic sports events! Water relay races, basketball tournaments, super smash bros, ping pong, and more at this months special event!
If the weather holds up, we will be breaking out the BBQ and have some hot dogs and burgers. Come for some free food and friendly competition!
For more information, email Lauren at landerson@shorelinewa.gov
For more information, email Lauren at landerson@shorelinewa.gov
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