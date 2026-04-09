April 2026 Teen Center Special Event - Sports Day



Sports Day at the Teen Center Sports Day at the Teen Center









For more information, email Lauren at If the weather holds up, we will be breaking out the BBQ and have some hot dogs and burgers. Come for some free food and friendly competition!For more information, email Lauren at landerson@shorelinewa.gov









Friday, April 10, 2026 from 4:00pm – 9:00pmFor any and all middle and high schoolers in grades 6 - 12Join us at the Rec for some epic sports events! Water relay races, basketball tournaments, super smash bros, ping pong, and more at this months special event!