April 2026 Teen Center Special Event - Sports Day

Thursday, April 9, 2026


Sports Day at the Teen Center
Friday, April 10, 2026 from 4:00pm – 9:00pm

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center – 16554 Fremont Ave N. Shoreline WA 98133

For any and all middle and high schoolers in grades 6 - 12

Join us at the Rec for some epic sports events! Water relay races, basketball tournaments, super smash bros, ping pong, and more at this months special event!

If the weather holds up, we will be breaking out the BBQ and have some hot dogs and burgers. Come for some free food and friendly competition!

For more information, email Lauren at landerson@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 4:59 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  