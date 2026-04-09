Seattle/King County Clinic returns for 11th year with free medical, dental, and vision services

“Now more than ever, we are seeing people who never expected to find themselves in a position of need turning to clinics like ours for essential healthcare,” said Julia Colson, Project Executive.

“In the past year alone, rising costs of living, higher insurance premiums, coverage cuts, provider shortages, and other barriers have deepened an already fractured healthcare landscape. Whatever the reason, this clinic is for anyone who cannot otherwise access the services they need.”





The clinic provides eye exams and glasses for over a thousand people

Photo by Doug Cerretti

Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, the Clinic transforms Seattle Center facilities into a large-scale healthcare operation staffed by more than 3,000 clinical and non-clinical volunteers.Since 2014, Seattle/King County Clinic has served 33,000 patients from more than 190 zip codes, saving them an estimated $30 million in healthcare costs. Available services include dental fillings and extractions, eye exams and prescription eyeglasses, primary care, behavioral health, immunizations, diagnostic services such as lab tests, mammograms, ultrasounds, and X-rays, as well as social work, and more.Patients come from all walks of life, ranging from families, seniors, and veterans, to immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ+ individuals, and low-income community members. To be as low barrier as possible, services are offered on a first-come first-served basis, and interpreters are available to support culturally responsive care for all patients.