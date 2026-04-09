April 2026 Teen Programs Calendar
Thursday, April 9, 2026
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont Ave N in Shoreline, for youth aged middle school to 18 years old.
We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge. Daily activities are subject to change. For more information, email Lauren Anderson at landerson@shorelinewa.gov
Location and hours
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Mondays through Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:00pm.
- Wednesday early release days: 1:00 to 6:00pm.
- Fridays: 2:30 to 9:00pm.
- Saturday Middle School Nights: 6:00 – 10:30pm
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