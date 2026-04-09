April 2026 Teen Programs Calendar

Thursday, April 9, 2026


The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont Ave N in Shoreline, for youth aged middle school to 18 years old. 

We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge. Daily activities are subject to change. For more information, email Lauren Anderson at landerson@shorelinewa.gov

  • Mondays through Thursdays from 2:30 to 6:00pm. 
  • Wednesday early release days: 1:00 to 6:00pm. 
  • Fridays: 2:30 to 9:00pm. 
  • Saturday Middle School Nights: 6:00 – 10:30pm

Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
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