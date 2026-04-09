Wrestling: Einstein Grapplers battle for Sno-King District Crown
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Girls Photographer: Avonlea Hostetler
By Derek Norton
By Derek Norton
Boys Photographer: Tricia Norton & Lukas Probizanski
On Tuesday 3/31/2026 the Einstein Lady grapplers headed up to Kamiak High School to compete for individual district titles and a team title. Though they came up short of a top podium finish they battled and represented the Tigers well.
On Tuesday 3/31/2026 the Einstein Lady grapplers headed up to Kamiak High School to compete for individual district titles and a team title. Though they came up short of a top podium finish they battled and represented the Tigers well.
|Einstein girls team with coaches
Sophia Olivera pinned her semi-final opponent to earn her spot in the district finals before finishing as runner-up. A trio of 7th graders battled to 3rd place and the team finished in 9th place out of 15 teams.
Individual girls placers were:
2nd Place:
2nd Place:
- Sophia Olivera 113 lbs
- Arlene Sanchez 108 lbs
- Noe Hills 113 lbs
- Giuliana Park 128 lbs
- Sam Madden
Heading into the Sno-King South District Tournament on 4/01 a clash of unbeatens loomed. Harbour Pointe Middle School in Mukilteo had breezed through the North division in coach Brian Snelling’s final season. Snelling has won many district titles in his 32 years as the Hawk’s head coach and felt this year his unbeaten squad should win another.
Einstein’s depth and a tough Brier Terrace squad were the undoing of Harbor Pointe’s run. Einstein also capitalized on their knack for pinning their opponents, racking up the most pins of any team and maximizing their team score.
Einstein had fourteen wrestlers finish in the top 3 at the tournament and outpaced surprise 2nd place Brier Terrace Middle School 253.5 - 231.5. Einstein, Brier Terrace, and Harbor Pointe led the way with each team crowning four individual champions.
|Boys 1st Place
Top (L-R) Paul Carson, Connor Chung
Bottom: Andrew Brueck, Axel Harsila
Individual boys placers for Einstein were:
1st Place:
- Paul Carson 98 lbs
- Connor Chung 108 lbs
- Andrew Brueck 133 lbs
- Axel Harsila 140 lbs
- Oliver Koenig 103 lbs
- CJ Fletcher 118 lbs
- Daniel Call 128 lbs
- Gavin Cook 167 lbs
- Felix Schaber 248 lbs
- Tim Gibbs 113 lbs
- Wyatt Johnson 123 lbs
- Owen Sands 157 lbs
- Layne Thorne 178 lbs
- Micah Slater 218 lbs
- Judah Botch 148 lbs
- Leo Nemes 188 lbs
- Mason Oliver 218 lbs
- Einstein 253.5
- Brier Terrace 231.5
- Harbor Pointe 225.0
- Meadowdale 194.0
- College Place 135.5
- Kellogg 134.0
- Alderwood 122.0
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