Wrestling: Einstein Grapplers battle for Sno-King District Crown

Einstein tournament placers (left to right): Bottom Row: Noe Hills, Sophia Olivera, Paul Carson, Oliver Koenig, Connor Chung, Layne Thorne, Wyatt Johnson, Felix Schaber, Gavin Cook, Top Row: Sam Madden, Arlene Sanchez, Judah Botch, Guliana Park, CJ Fletcher, Andrew Brueck, Daniel Call, Axel Harsila, Micah Slater, Owen Sands, Leo Nemes, Mason Oliver, Coach Norton, Coach Crave, Coach Tibodeau

By Derek Norton By Derek Norton

Boys Photographer: Tricia Norton & Lukas Probizanski



On Tuesday 3/31/2026 the Einstein Lady grapplers headed up to Kamiak High School to compete for individual district titles and a team title. Though they came up short of a top podium finish they battled and represented the Tigers well.





Einstein girls team with coaches

Sophia Olivera pinned her semi-final opponent to earn her spot in the district finals before finishing as runner-up. A trio of 7th graders battled to 3rd place and the team finished in 9th place out of 15 teams. pinned her semi-final opponent to earn her spot in the district finals before finishing as runner-up. A trio of 7th graders battled to 3rd place and the team finished in 9th place out of 15 teams.





Individual girls placers were:



2nd Place:

Sophia Olivera 113 lbs 3rd place:

Arlene Sanchez 108 lbs

Noe Hills 113 lbs

Giuliana Park 128 lbs 5th place:

Sam Madden During the regular season Einstein’s boy’s wrestling was unstoppable. 3rd place:5th place:





Heading into the Sno-King South District Tournament on 4/01 a clash of unbeatens loomed. Harbour Pointe Middle School in Mukilteo had breezed through the North division in coach Brian Snelling’s final season. Snelling has won many district titles in his 32 years as the Hawk’s head coach and felt this year his unbeaten squad should win another.





Einstein’s depth and a tough Brier Terrace squad were the undoing of Harbor Pointe’s run. Einstein also capitalized on their knack for pinning their opponents, racking up the most pins of any team and maximizing their team score.





Einstein had fourteen wrestlers finish in the top 3 at the tournament and outpaced surprise 2nd place Brier Terrace Middle School 253.5 - 231.5. Einstein, Brier Terrace, and Harbor Pointe led the way with each team crowning four individual champions.





Boys 1st Place

Top (L-R) Paul Carson, Connor Chung

Bottom: Andrew Brueck, Axel Harsila

Individual boys placers for Einstein were: Individual boys placers for Einstein were:



1st Place:

Paul Carson 98 lbs

Connor Chung 108 lbs

Andrew Brueck 133 lbs

Axel Harsila 140 lbs 2nd Place:

Oliver Koenig 103 lbs

CJ Fletcher 118 lbs

Daniel Call 128 lbs

Gavin Cook 167 lbs

Felix Schaber 248 lbs 3d Place:

Tim Gibbs 113 lbs

Wyatt Johnson 123 lbs

Owen Sands 157 lbs

Layne Thorne 178 lbs

Micah Slater 218 lbs 5th Place:

Judah Botch 148 lbs

Leo Nemes 188 lbs

Mason Oliver 218 lbs Final Team Scores:

Einstein 253.5

Brier Terrace 231.5

Harbor Pointe 225.0

Meadowdale 194.0

College Place 135.5

Kellogg 134.0

Alderwood 122.0

1st Place:2nd Place:3d Place:5th Place:



Girls Photographer: Avonlea Hostetler