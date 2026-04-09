Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS
Thursday, April 9, 2026
EDMONDS – Edmonds Heights K-12, 23200 100th Ave. W, Edmonds, WA 98020, presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS, directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce, and performed by Young Artists (YA, grades 3-5) and Emerging Artists (EA, grades 6-8).
Approximate running time is 50 minutes, with intermission.
The production features five performances:
• Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. – YA
• Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m. – YA (ASL interpreted)
• Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. – EA
• Sunday, April 19, at 1 p.m. – EA
• Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m. – EA
Purchase tickets here
The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the songs from the 1971 film, starring Gene Wilder, plus a host of new songs. Dahl's Willy Wonka KIDS is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.
Willy Wonka KIDS follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Winners of the tickets receive a tour of the Wonka factory and a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour with his grandfather. The children must follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory…or suffer the consequences.
Two casts will perform. Each cast includes 28 children in the onstage cast, supported by 20-plus middle and high school technical students backstage and in the booth. In addition to the adult creative team, each cast has student directors, choreographers and stage managers.
The EHPA program, at Edmonds Heights K-12, serves over one-third of the school population, with many more enjoying the shows by attending the performances. There are 13 grades of theatre classes along with multiple live productions each year. Each semester, over 160 students are on stage and over 60 students support backstage or in the booth.
EHPA is self-supporting through ticket sales, fundraising and sponsorships. Last year, the program produced 17 productions.
Willy Wonka KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019. Phone: 212-541-4684; Fax: 212-397-4684; www.MTIShows.com.
Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond.
MTI is particularly dedicated to the idea of theatre as education and has created special collections for younger performers.
0 comments:
Post a Comment