Three LFP businesses support owners of Swirl Frozen Yogurt with fundraiser Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Sunday, April 12, 2026
On the night of the Super Bowl, February 8, 2026, Ari and his wife, Ug, owners of Swirl Frozen Yogurt in Lake Forest Park Town Center, were driving home when a drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into them at approximately 70mph.
Now, Chocolate Man has joined LFP Bar & Grill and Always Summer in supporting Swirl Frozen Yogurt as their owners recover from this terrible car accident.
Come to the LFP Town Center this Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
A portion of the proceeds from these three amazing businesses will go to the GoFundMe campaign. Lend your support during this challenging time.
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