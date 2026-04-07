Support for U.S. troops on signs of many Easter weekend as president sends profane message, mixed signals about Iran

"All gave some; Some gave all; One had bone spurs. Veterans against Trump"

Photo by Pamela Mieth

By Pamela Mieth By Pamela Mieth









Organized by Everyday Activists, additional sign-wavings this month are scheduled for April 12, 19 and 26, 2026 from 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St.

Donations of shelf-stable food and personal care items are also accepted for donation to a local organization that helps those in need. Bring a sign or just yourself (some available to borrow), but come join with others and let your voice be heard!





Most drivers honked in support, though as always a few yelled out what they thought were sharp replies to the criticism on display - notably one intended slur (shocking but ineffective in this day and age) and one young man who drew laughter shouting President Trump was his "daddy"Donations of shelf-stable food and personal care items are also accepted for donation to a local organization that helps those in need. Bring a sign or just yourself (some available to borrow), but come join with others and let your voice be heard!

The president's constant firehose of personal cruelty, economic malpractice, and disregard for the law gives many subjects to choose from, but troops in harm's way were top of mind for many at the Social Justice Sundays sign-waving this weekend at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.Just over 40 area residents took an hour out of their day, which for many included Easter or Passover celebrations, to attend.