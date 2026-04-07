The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101 - free webinar April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026


The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101

Spring is a great time to put your affairs in order! Interested in learning about end-of-life planning? 

Join the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation for our upcoming webinar: The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101. 

This free webinar will be presented by Foundation board member and attorney with Galloway Law Group PLLC, Sarah Propst.

When: Tuesday, April 21
Time: 12:00pm-1:15pm
Where: Online Zoom Presentation

This webinar will be recorded. The slides and video recording will be sent to all registered participants following the presentation.

Learn about:
  • Why estate planning matters
  • How to get started
  • Essential estate planning documents
  • Key decisions you’ll need to make
  • Common mistakes—and how to avoid them
This webinar is free, but registration is required. Come with your questions. 

Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  