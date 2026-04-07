The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101 - free webinar April 21, 2026

Join the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation for our upcoming webinar: The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101.

Why estate planning matters

How to get started

Essential estate planning documents

Key decisions you’ll need to make

Common mistakes—and how to avoid them

This free webinar will be presented by Foundation board member and attorney with Galloway Law Group PLLC, Sarah Propst.When: Tuesday, April 21Time: 12:00pm-1:15pmWhere: Online Zoom PresentationThis webinar will be recorded. The slides and video recording will be sent to all registered participants following the presentation.Learn about:This webinar is free, but registration is required. Come with your questions.