The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101 - free webinar April 21, 2026
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Spring is a great time to put your affairs in order! Interested in learning about end-of-life planning?
Join the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation for our upcoming webinar: The Next Chapter: Estate Planning 101.
This free webinar will be presented by Foundation board member and attorney with Galloway Law Group PLLC, Sarah Propst.
When: Tuesday, April 21
Time: 12:00pm-1:15pm
Where: Online Zoom Presentation
This webinar will be recorded. The slides and video recording will be sent to all registered participants following the presentation.
Learn about:
When: Tuesday, April 21
Time: 12:00pm-1:15pm
Where: Online Zoom Presentation
This webinar will be recorded. The slides and video recording will be sent to all registered participants following the presentation.
Learn about:
- Why estate planning matters
- How to get started
- Essential estate planning documents
- Key decisions you’ll need to make
- Common mistakes—and how to avoid them
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