Construction coming soon to Shoreline Place



Construction at one of the long-vacant lots at the former Sears site is expected to start soon.





Construction is expected to begin later in 2026 on “Block D” and is currently in permit review with the city of Shoreline.When completed, the buildings will include about 370 new homes and 16,200 square feet of ground floor retail.





The Shoreline Place Community Renewal Area is the site of the long-vacant Sears next to Town & Country market. It was previously known as Aurora Square.





A site map from the Shoreline Place website shows the site plan and location of “Block D”

“Block D” is the 3.2-acre large empty lot west of the vacant Sears building along Westminster Way where the former Sears Auto Center used to be. It now is the vacant lot between Mustache Milk and Chipotle. “Block D” is the 3.2-acre large empty lot west of the vacant Sears building along Westminster Way where the former Sears Auto Center used to be. It now is the vacant lot between Mustache Milk and Chipotle.



The apartments were



The apartments were designed by Urbal Architecture . When completed, the entire Shoreline Place site is expected to have 1,358 new apartments.







