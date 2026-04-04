March 2026 Shoreline Market Overview

The Shoreline market showed modest improvement in activity compared to February, with 34 homes sold, up slightly from 33 last month, but still 21% lower than the 43 sales recorded in March 2025.

Year-to-date, 89 homes have sold, compared to a higher pace at this time last year, indicating that while activity is picking up seasonally, overall transaction volume remains below 2025 levels.

Pricing Trends

The median sale price rose to $846,250 in March, a strong increase from $730,000 in February, but still 11.8% lower than March 2025’s $960,000. This reflects both seasonal momentum and differences in the mix of homes sold compared to last year’s higher-end market.

Year-to-date, the median price stands at $755,000, suggesting pricing remains somewhat softer overall compared to 2025.

The average price per square foot was $517, up slightly from $513 in February, but down 7.3% year over year from $558.

Year-to-date, price per square foot is averaging $522, indicating a moderate decline in value compared to last year, even as monthly pricing shows some stabilization.

Days on Market

Market speed improved significantly in March. Homes sold in an average of 23 days, a sharp drop from 57 days in February, and faster than the 27-day average in March 2025.

However, year-to-date days on market average 42 days, compared to a faster pace last year, indicating that while spring demand is accelerating, the broader market has still been slower overall.

Negotiation Trends

The sold-to-list price ratio in March 2026 was 101.58%, down notably from 107.33% in March 2025, reflecting a clear reduction in bidding intensity.

Year-to-date, the ratio is 101.09%, compared to 104.4% last year, confirming that while homes are still selling at or above asking, the competitive environment has eased considerably.

March Summary

March reflects a market that is gaining seasonal momentum but remains more balanced than a year ago. Sales activity increased from February, and homes are selling more quickly, but overall volume is still lower than 2025 levels.

Prices rebounded month over month, though both median price and price per square foot remain below last year’s levels. At the same time, reduced sold-to-list ratios point to less aggressive competition among buyers.

Overall, Shoreline’s market is transitioning into the spring season with improving activity, but in a more measured and value-conscious environment than the highly competitive conditions seen in 2025.

Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions about Shoreline’s real estate market or your home’s value - always happy to help!

206-351-4749







