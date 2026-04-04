Business Spotlight: North City Law, PC: Advocating for Shoreline Neighbors
Saturday, April 4, 2026
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
North City Law, PC: Advocating for Shoreline Neighbors
Legal challenges can feel overwhelming, but having a trusted advocate close to home makes all the difference. North City Law, PC has spent the past nine years serving the Shoreline community by helping individuals and families navigate disputes, estate planning, probate, and real estate matters. Located in the North City neighborhood, the firm focuses on practical solutions and personalized support, ensuring that every client feels heard and understood.
Q & A with Paul A. Barrera, North City Law, PC
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: 9 years.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: I loved living in Shoreline and wanted to work here as well so that I could truly be part of the community I call home. Being able to serve my neighbors and support people locally was a big motivation for starting North City Law.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: We advocate for people who are experiencing difficulties in disputes. We also help families with estate planning and probate, and assist with many types of real property transactions. Our goal is to help people navigate complex legal situations and move forward with confidence.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love living in a community where neighbors care about each other and where it’s easy to access beautiful places — from Lake Washington to the Puget Sound.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: Because I live here and I want to work here too. Being local allows me to stay connected to the community and serve people who live nearby.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: How is your health? Even young people have medical issues and most are afraid to talk about them. I think it’s important that we normalize conversations about our health and well-being.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Making a difference.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: Taking down a horrible attorney.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: I try to make sure everyone feels heard. Listening carefully is often the first step in solving a problem.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Be friendly with your landlord.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We often offer free advice to people who know us and reach out for guidance.
Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?
A: Have a city center.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: We are taking over the former Lancaster Law Office building this summer.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: Estate planning event.
Connect with North City Law, PC
17713 15th Ave NE, Suite 101, Shoreline, WA
206-259-7949
www.northcitylaw.com
Facebook: facebook.com/northcitylaw
North City Law, PC: Advocating for Shoreline Neighbors
Legal challenges can feel overwhelming, but having a trusted advocate close to home makes all the difference. North City Law, PC has spent the past nine years serving the Shoreline community by helping individuals and families navigate disputes, estate planning, probate, and real estate matters. Located in the North City neighborhood, the firm focuses on practical solutions and personalized support, ensuring that every client feels heard and understood.
Q & A with Paul A. Barrera, North City Law, PC
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: 9 years.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: I loved living in Shoreline and wanted to work here as well so that I could truly be part of the community I call home. Being able to serve my neighbors and support people locally was a big motivation for starting North City Law.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: We advocate for people who are experiencing difficulties in disputes. We also help families with estate planning and probate, and assist with many types of real property transactions. Our goal is to help people navigate complex legal situations and move forward with confidence.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love living in a community where neighbors care about each other and where it’s easy to access beautiful places — from Lake Washington to the Puget Sound.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: Because I live here and I want to work here too. Being local allows me to stay connected to the community and serve people who live nearby.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: How is your health? Even young people have medical issues and most are afraid to talk about them. I think it’s important that we normalize conversations about our health and well-being.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Making a difference.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: Taking down a horrible attorney.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: I try to make sure everyone feels heard. Listening carefully is often the first step in solving a problem.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Be friendly with your landlord.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We often offer free advice to people who know us and reach out for guidance.
Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?
A: Have a city center.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: We are taking over the former Lancaster Law Office building this summer.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: Estate planning event.
Connect with North City Law, PC
17713 15th Ave NE, Suite 101, Shoreline, WA
206-259-7949
www.northcitylaw.com
Facebook: facebook.com/northcitylaw
Posted by DKH at 4:34 AM
Tags: business, business spotlight
0 comments:
Post a Comment