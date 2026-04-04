Business Spotlight: North City Law, PC: Advocating for Shoreline Neighbors

Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter,

Legal challenges can feel overwhelming, but having a trusted advocate close to home makes all the difference.has spent the past nine years serving the Shoreline community by helping individuals and families navigate disputes, estate planning, probate, and real estate matters. Located in the North City neighborhood, the firm focuses on practical solutions and personalized support, ensuring that every client feels heard and understood.9 years.I loved living in Shoreline and wanted to work here as well so that I could truly be part of the community I call home. Being able to serve my neighbors and support people locally was a big motivation for starting North City Law.We advocate for people who are experiencing difficulties in disputes. We also help families with estate planning and probate, and assist with many types of real property transactions. Our goal is to help people navigate complex legal situations and move forward with confidence.I love living in a community where neighbors care about each other and where it’s easy to access beautiful places — from Lake Washington to the Puget Sound.Because I live here and I want to work here too. Being local allows me to stay connected to the community and serve people who live nearby.How is your health? Even young people have medical issues and most are afraid to talk about them. I think it’s important that we normalize conversations about our health and well-being.Making a difference.Taking down a horrible attorney.I try to make sure everyone feels heard. Listening carefully is often the first step in solving a problem.Be friendly with your landlord.We often offer free advice to people who know us and reach out for guidance.Have a city center.We are taking over the former Lancaster Law Office building this summer.Estate planning event.17713 15th Ave NE, Suite 101, Shoreline, WA206-259-7949Facebook: