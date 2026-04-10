Middle School Night at Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

Friday, April 10, 2026


The Richmond Highlands Recreation Center (16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA) is open every Saturday from 6pm - 10:30pm for middle school (6th - 8th grade) youth only! 

We provide a free meal, snacks, and activities including video games, crafts, sports, pool tables, and more alongside the activity of the day. While in the building, all youth are under the care and responsibility of City of Shoreline staff. Questions? lperkins@shorelinewa.gov

4/11 Bubble Art

4/18 Pickleball and Table Tennis Tournament

4/25 3D perler bead creations


Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
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