Congresswoman Jayapal secures funding for community projects



SEATTLE, WA – U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) is announcing her Community Project Funding (CPF) requests that are funded by the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) appropriations bills. In total, she secured $18,399,144 for 14 projects in the greater Seattle area. SEATTLE, WA – U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) is announcing her Community Project Funding (CPF) requests that are funded by the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) appropriations bills. In total, she secured $18,399,144 for 14 projects in the greater Seattle area.





“I am so grateful to represent a district where our local governments, organizations, and community members are deeply committed to creating solutions to our most pressing problems — from tackling climate change to providing affordable housing,” said Jayapal.



“Advocating for federal money for these innovative projects is one of the most important parts of my job. During a time when so many in our community are struggling due to Trump’s cuts, I am so proud to have worked to secure more than $18 million in funding to support these incredible projects that will help to make our district a better place to live.”



This funding is expected to create up to 150 direct jobs through public market development, support small businesses and local entrepreneurs, and deliver 22 acres of new parkland and community gathering space.





In addition, this funding will support the creation of nearly 500 affordable homes, including 200 homeownership units — the largest Habitat for Humanity development in the country — along with 85 to 100 homes for seniors and veterans and 200 workforce rental units for working families.





Jayapal secured the following funding for projects across WA-07: $3,150,000 for the City of Seattle’s Fort Lawton Redevelopment $2 million for the City of Seattle’s Lake City Community Center and Affordable Housing Redevelopment $2 million for the City of Lake Forest Park Lakefront Park Community Center Project $1,145,144 for the City of Seattle’s Seattle Waterfront Elliott Bay Seawall Project, Phase 2 $850,000 for the City of Burien Public Market Project $1 million for the Port of Seattle’s Seattle Waterfront Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment $4 million for Sound Transit’s Link Reliability Improvements $1,092,000 for Southwest Suburban Sewer District’s Sewer Rehabilitation Project – Phase one $850,000 for the City of Shoreline’s Trail Along the Rail Project $500,000 for the University of Washington’s Critical Campus Building Access Fixes $281,000 for the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Shoreline Restoration Effectiveness on Vashon and Maury Island $250,000 for the City of Seattle’s Third Avenue Revitalization $250,000 for the Port of Seattle’s Pier 86 Grain Terminal Switcher Locomotive Replacement $1,031,000 for the University of Washington’s Cold Lab “I want to thank Congresswoman Jayapal for her efforts in securing over $6 million in community project funding for Seattle’s Lake City Community Center and Affordable Housing Development, Third Avenue Revitalization, Elliott Bay Seawall Project and the Fort Lawton Redevelopment,” said a representative from the City of Seattle. “I want to thank Congresswoman Jayapal for her efforts in securing over $6 million in community project funding forThird Avenue Revitalization, Elliott Bay Seawall Project and the Fort Lawton Redevelopment,”





“These funds are crucial to building long-term housing for all Seattleites, protecting our city, and ensuring our downtown corridor is functioning for the millions of visitors to come this summer for FIFA 2026 World Cup. We are deeply appreciative of the Congresswoman’s leadership in Congress and look forward to continued partnership.

“The Lakefront Community Center project will provide multiple indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces that currently don’t exist in the City,” said Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French. “Theproject will provide multiple indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces that currently don’t exist in the City,”





“This project allows the City to partner with community groups and provide spaces for nature, art, educational opportunities and low-impact recreation right on the shore of Lake Washington. The project is adjacent to the Burke Gilman Trail and will be a boon for everyone in our community. We couldn’t have completed the project without the federal funding sponsored by Representative Jayapal with the support of Senators Murray and Cantwell.”

“The Trail Along the Rail project addresses a growing demand for alternative transportation options to reach regional transit, such as light rail and bus rapid transit,” said Shoreline Mayor Betsy Robertson. “Theproject addresses a growing demand for alternative transportation options to reach regional transit, such as light rail and bus rapid transit,”





“The trail will provide an important north/south connection between Shoreline’s two light rail stations, making it easier to get around the region without using a car. We are grateful for Representative Jayapal’s work to ensure we bring federal tax dollars back to Shoreline and make projects like this possible.”





“The University of Washington is grateful for the $500,000 in funding, allowing us to replace older doors with ADA-compliant ones,” said Roney Worden, Interim Vice President of Facilities, University of Washington. “This investment supports critical upgrades to buildings, including improved entryways and essential accessibility features that ensure safe, reliable access for our community.”





“Support for the UW Cold Lab allows us to greatly expand our abilities to solve past and present mysteries of Earth’s coldest places, from polar regions to the upper atmosphere,” said Joel Thornton, interim dean of the College of the Environment. “These places are changing rapidly, and understanding how and why is critical since they have an outsized impact on our global environment and society. We are thrilled to receive this funding, and grateful to the Washington delegation for securing it.”







“Sound Transit is undertaking the largest transit expansion in North America—helping to transform the Puget Sound region with a 252-mile network of light rail, bus rapid transit, and commuter rail. Building and operating this system requires investing in state-of-the-art track and signaling technology,” said Dow Constantine, Sound Transit CEO.





“Thanks to generous support from two of our dedicated Congressional transit champions, Senator Murray and Congresswoman Jayapal, Sound Transit can advance Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) – the gold standard in signaling – through final engineering and design. CBTC will improve reliability, reduce delays, and increase service frequency, resulting in shorter waits, less crowding, and a more dependable light rail experience for passengers.”







