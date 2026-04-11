Free shredding event at Alderwood April 18, 2026
Saturday, April 11, 2026
Saturday, April 18, 2026
10am - 2pm (or until the trucks are full)
4211 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood
Bring your sensitive documents to be professionally destroyed on-site. Limit 10 file boxes per visitor.
We are partnering with Confidential Data Disposal again this year; providing you with a safe, eco-friendly way to reduce your paper trail and help prevent identity theft.
*This is a paper-only event. We cannot accept x-rays, recyclables, or any other materials.
We will also be collecting non-perishable food and cash donations to benefit Volunteers of America Western WA food banks. Donations are not required, but are appreciated.
This is an easy, drive-through event. We ask that you stay in your vehicle and unlock your trunk or car door so that we can unload your boxes and donations for you.
Not sure what documents to keep, or for how long?
Here’s a convenient list of what to keep, where to store and when to shred.
We will also be collecting non-perishable food and cash donations to benefit Volunteers of America Western WA food banks. Donations are not required, but are appreciated.
This is an easy, drive-through event. We ask that you stay in your vehicle and unlock your trunk or car door so that we can unload your boxes and donations for you.
Not sure what documents to keep, or for how long?
Here’s a convenient list of what to keep, where to store and when to shred.
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