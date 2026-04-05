Historic “Slough” Hydroplane Cup Race celebrates its 10th Year Friday - Saturday April 10-11, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026


This year marks the 10th Annual Kenmore Hydro Cup hosted by the Seattle Outboard Association. 

The annual event harkens back to the 1930s when the races drew thousands of spectators from 1933 to 1976 to watch the races along the Sammamish River. 

Local Kenmore Residents restarted the Hydroplane Cup event in the 2000s with great community support. 

Fast forward to 2026 and community members are invited to watch the races, check out vintage inboards, meet the drivers, and more. The festivities kickoff with a Hydro Cup Parking Lot Boat Show on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The exhibition race event is on Saturday, April 11 with opening ceremonies at 10am and races run from noon – 4:00pm. 

Check out more details here: Hydro Cup Exhibition Races.


Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
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