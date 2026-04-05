New Shoreline networking group to meet April 15, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026


Shoreline is officially a Nourishing Network group. Help us launch our first meeting by mingling with others over light breakfast & coffee. 

We will share knowledge, develop skills, build community, innovate, and call each other into action. 

Who is invited? 

CBO's, housing providers, neighborhood associations, family advocates, mutual-aid teams, faith-based groups, or willing individuals. If you help nourish others, or want to, you're allowed in every 3rd Wednesday! In person or online.

RSVP for in-person mingling: ilarafernandez@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
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