New Shoreline networking group to meet April 15, 2026
Sunday, April 5, 2026
Shoreline is officially a Nourishing Network group. Help us launch our first meeting by mingling with others over light breakfast & coffee.
We will share knowledge, develop skills, build community, innovate, and call each other into action.
Who is invited?
CBO's, housing providers, neighborhood associations, family advocates, mutual-aid teams, faith-based groups, or willing individuals. If you help nourish others, or want to, you're allowed in every 3rd Wednesday! In person or online.
RSVP for in-person mingling: ilarafernandez@shorelinewa.gov
RSVP for in-person mingling: ilarafernandez@shorelinewa.gov
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