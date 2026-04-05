Share your priorities for Sound Transit in 5 minute survey

Photo courtesy Sound Transit

Delivering the ST3 vision: Delivering the ST3 vision: Take our 5-minute survey to share your priorities









Sound Transit’s staff and Board of Directors are taking proactive steps to address these challenges through the “Enterprise Initiative,” a comprehensive agency-wide effort aimed at delivering the maximum benefits of ST3 within available financial resources.



Learn more about the



To fulfill the vision for region-wide transit that voters approved in ST3, we must adapt, and we want to hear from you.



Take the survey



If the agency does nothing to counter these rising costs, combined with lower revenue projections, completing Sound Transit’s expansion program will become unaffordable. Current estimates show a long-term funding gap of approximately $34.5 billion over the next 20 years.Sound Transit’s staff and Board of Directors are taking proactive steps to address these challenges through the “Enterprise Initiative,” a comprehensive agency-wide effort aimed at delivering the maximum benefits of ST3 within available financial resources.Learn more about the Enterprise Initiative here To fulfill the vision for region-wide transit that voters approved in ST3, we must adapt, and we want to hear from you.





Like many agencies nationwide that are balancing transit operations and mega-project capital expansions, Sound Transit faces rapidly escalating costs in nearly every area of its work.Capital and operating costs have risen significantly since voters approved the ST3 Plan in 2016, and they’re continuing to escalate faster than contemplated 10 or even five years ago.