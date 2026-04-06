The Seattle Times: Seahawks will appear on the HBO series “Hard Knocks”
Monday, April 6, 2026
The Seattle Times
For the first time in their history, the Seahawks will appear on the HBO series “Hard Knocks.”
The announcement was made here Monday night at the NFL’s annual league meeting, according to a report from the NFL Network. A league source also confirmed the news to The Seattle Times.
The report also stated that the New England Patriots will appear on the show in 2027.
“Hard Knocks” debuted in 2001 on HBO and follows the life of an NFL team through training camp, typically featuring five episodes of roughly 55 minutes each.
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