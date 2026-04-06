Banchero Partners Heart & Soul Auction April 10, 2026 - register TODAY
Monday, April 6, 2026
April 10, 2026 from 6pm - 9pm
Shoreline Community College - Pagoda Union Building (PUB),
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Each spring we host our signature event; a dinner/auction for our donors, staff, clients and community members. This evening of fun in a family-oriented atmosphere includes a full-course gourmet meal, and a live auction. The evening festivities are capped off by a rousing dessert auction and serious dancing.
Current event sponsors include: Cedar Grove Composting, Capital Industries, Inc., Donald W Bell CPA, Heritage Bank, Mercury Pharmacy Services and Seattle Property Management Associates.
If you are interested in having your goods or services represented, or want to get your name on our invite list, contact Jasmina Merdanovic at jasmina@banchero.org, or (206) 367-7795 x106.
Click Here to Register
Each spring we host our signature event; a dinner/auction for our donors, staff, clients and community members. This evening of fun in a family-oriented atmosphere includes a full-course gourmet meal, and a live auction. The evening festivities are capped off by a rousing dessert auction and serious dancing.
Current event sponsors include: Cedar Grove Composting, Capital Industries, Inc., Donald W Bell CPA, Heritage Bank, Mercury Pharmacy Services and Seattle Property Management Associates.
If you are interested in having your goods or services represented, or want to get your name on our invite list, contact Jasmina Merdanovic at jasmina@banchero.org, or (206) 367-7795 x106.
Click Here to Register
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