Banchero Partners Heart & Soul Auction April 10, 2026 - register TODAY

Monday, April 6, 2026


Banchero Partners
Heart & Soul Auction
April 10, 2026 from 6pm - 9pm
Shoreline Community College - Pagoda Union Building (PUB), 
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Each spring we host our signature event; a dinner/auction for our donors, staff, clients and community members. This evening of fun in a family-oriented atmosphere includes a full-course gourmet meal, and a live auction. The evening festivities are capped off by a rousing dessert auction and serious dancing.

Current event sponsors include: Cedar Grove Composting, Capital Industries, Inc., Donald W Bell CPA, Heritage Bank, Mercury Pharmacy Services and Seattle Property Management Associates.

If you are interested in having your goods or services represented, or want to get your name on our invite list, contact Jasmina Merdanovic at jasmina@banchero.org, or (206) 367-7795 x106.

Click Here to Register 


Posted by DKH at 2:24 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  