Rainbow Bingo Friday April 10, 2026
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Doors open at 6:00 pm
Bingo begins at 7:00 pm
We are excited to announce that we have a yearlong sponsor for Rainbow Bingo, Suzan M. Shayler, Financial Advisor, ChFC® with Edward Jones! Be sure to thank her and her team for supporting the Center.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cash Beverage Bar
- Rainbow Jell-O Shots
- Prizes!
- Please note that this is a 21 and over event
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus at 1st NE and NE 185th St in Shoreline. Ample free parking.
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