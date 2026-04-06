Shoreline Public Art: Spotlight on artist Mary Lucking

Art by Mary Lucking Artist Mary Lucking is an interdisciplinary artist whose work is featured at the Shoreline North/185th Station as part of Sound Transit’s public art program. Artist Mary Lucking is an interdisciplinary artist whose work is featured at the Shoreline North/185th Station as part of Sound Transit’s public art program.

Her project “Octavia’s Garden” imagines nature slowly reclaiming the light rail station through sculptural forms and surface patterns.





The installation includes forged neon-green sculptural seating, fern and vine forms emerging from the architecture, and patterns in the station’s windscreens and metal panels that suggest lichens, mosses, and organic growth.





Inspired by the work of Octavia E. Butler, a pioneering science fiction writer who lived in nearby Lake Forest Park, the project reflects on changing landscapes and the presence of nature within built environments.





Mary Lucking's work brings imagination and new perspectives into public space.







