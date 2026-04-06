Olympic Ballet School student Lyla Albee advances to Youth America Grand Prix finals

Lyla Albee

Photo by Lk Studio

Edmonds, WA – Lyla Albee, a 10-year-old student at Olympic Ballet School, coached by Mara Vinson, Co-Artistic Director of the school, will advance to the Finals of the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) after earning 2nd place in the Pre-Competitive Classical Division at the Seattle semi-final competition in January. The YAGP Finals will take place in Houston, Texas this May. Edmonds, WA – Lyla Albee, a 10-year-old student at Olympic Ballet School, coached by Mara Vinson, Co-Artistic Director of the school, will advance to the Finals of the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) after earning 2nd place in the Pre-Competitive Classical Division at the Seattle semi-final competition in January. The YAGP Finals will take place in Houston, Texas this May.





Ry Pierce received 2nd place in the Junior Men’s Classical Division, while Blakely Burns and Preston Perry placed Top 6 in the Pas de Deux category.









Olympic Ballet School students and Olympic Ballet Theatre trainee competing in the Seattle YAGP Semi-Finals with La Fille Mal Gardee Waltz. Photo by Lk Studio

OBS students also tied for 3rd place in the Large Ensemble category for their performance of the La Fille Mal Gardée Waltz. The ensemble featured dancers from Levels 5–7, Boys 3, the Professional Track Program, and the Olympic Ballet Theatre’s Trainee Program.



In addition to their placements, Olympic Ballet School students were awarded numerous scholarships and invitations to prestigious training programs, including John Cranko School, International Contemporary Masters, The Harid Conservatory, Oklahoma City Ballet, The Rock School for Dance Education, Ballet West, and Alberta Ballet.



AWARDS AT SEATTLE YAGP SEMI-FINALS

Lyla Albee: 2nd place, Pre-Competitive Classical Division

Ry Pierce: 2nd place, Junior Men’s Classical Division

Blakely Burns & Preston Perry: Top 6, Pas de Deux

Hikari Gorbouleva: Top 12, Classical and Contemporary, Junior Division

Olympic Ballet School Ensemble: Tied for 3rd place, Large Ensemble – La Fille Mal Gardée Waltz





Founded in 1981, Olympic Ballet School maintains a long-established reputation as the leading school of classical ballet in North Puget Sound. In June of 2011, former Pacific Northwest Ballet and Moscow Classical Ballet artists, Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, became the new Artistic Directors of Olympic Ballet Theatre & Olympic Ballet School. Under their leadership, the school received the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2022, 2024, and 2025, as well as the Outstanding School Award in 2023 at the Seattle Youth America Grand Prix Semi-Finals competition.



OLYMPIC BALLET SCHOOL

700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020

425-774-7570

olympicballet.com

ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET SCHOOLFounded in 1981, Olympic Ballet School maintains a long-established reputation as the leading school of classical ballet in North Puget Sound. In June of 2011, former Pacific Northwest Ballet and Moscow Classical Ballet artists, Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, became the new Artistic Directors of Olympic Ballet Theatre & Olympic Ballet School. Under their leadership, the school received the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2022, 2024, and 2025, as well as the Outstanding School Award in 2023 at the Seattle Youth America Grand Prix Semi-Finals competition.OLYMPIC BALLET SCHOOL425-774-7570



Hikari Gorbouleva placed Top 12 in the Junior Division for both the Contemporary and Classical Divisions.OBS students also tied for 3rd place in the Large Ensemble category for their performance of the La Fille Mal Gardée Waltz. The ensemble featured dancers from Levels 5–7, Boys 3, the Professional Track Program, and the Olympic Ballet Theatre’s Trainee Program.In addition to their placements, Olympic Ballet School students were awarded numerous scholarships and invitations to prestigious training programs, including John Cranko School, International Contemporary Masters, The Harid Conservatory, Oklahoma City Ballet, The Rock School for Dance Education, Ballet West, and Alberta Ballet.AWARDS AT SEATTLE YAGP SEMI-FINALS

Olympic Ballet School students earned additional recognitions at the Seattle semi-finals, which was the largest in the competition’s history with more than 400 dancers from across the United States and Canada.