Third Place Commons receives $20,000 from Dembowski & King County Parks for music and dance events

Photo courtesy Third Place Commons

From Third Place Commons: From Third Place Commons:













We’re so grateful for this partnership that supports our Commons Community!





Huge thanks to King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and King County Parks for their incredible support of Third Place Commons!We’re so grateful for this partnership that supports our Commons Community!

We’re thrilled to share that we’ve secured $20,000 in funding to support our Weekend Music program and other live music and dance events. This essential support helps ensure that people of all ages can enjoy live music and an open dance floor in the Commons all year long.