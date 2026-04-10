Southbound I-5 was closed for several hours early Friday to remove an overhead sign bridge
Friday, April 10, 2026
|Sign bridge removed to make way for pedestrian overpass to light rail station
SHORELINE – Southbound Interstate 5 was closed between NE 175th and 145th streets from 11:59pm Thursday, April 9, until 3am Friday, April 10, 2026 to remove an overhead sign bridge.
The closure supports a city of Shoreline project that will add a pedestrian, bicycle and accessible overpass linking the South Shoreline light rail station with neighborhoods west of I-5. The overpass work is scheduled to take place this summer.
|Multi-family homes west of the freeway will be able to use the pedestrian bridge to go to and from the light rail station at 145th
The entire area west of I-5 is filling up with multi-family housing. An entire square block of homeowners banded together to sell their property as one unit, which is now townhomes.
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