Southbound I-5 was closed for several hours early Friday to remove an overhead sign bridge

Friday, April 10, 2026

Sign bridge removed to make way for pedestrian overpass to light rail station

SHORELINE – Southbound Interstate 5 was closed between NE 175th and 145th streets from 11:59pm Thursday, April 9, until 3am Friday, April 10, 2026 to remove an overhead sign bridge.

The closure supports a city of Shoreline project that will add a pedestrian, bicycle and accessible overpass linking the South Shoreline light rail station with neighborhoods west of I-5. The overpass work is scheduled to take place this summer.

Multi-family homes west of the freeway will be able to use the pedestrian bridge to go to and from the light rail station at 145th

The entire area west of I-5 is filling up with multi-family housing. An entire square block of homeowners banded together to sell their property as one unit, which is now townhomes.


Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
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