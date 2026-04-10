Southbound I-5 was closed for several hours early Friday to remove an overhead sign bridge

SHORELINE – Southbound Interstate 5 was closed between NE 175th and 145th streets from 11:59pm Thursday, April 9, until 3am Friday, April 10, 2026 to remove an overhead sign bridge.

Multi-family homes west of the freeway will be able to use the pedestrian bridge to go to and from the light rail station at 145th

The entire area west of I-5 is filling up with multi-family housing. An entire square block of homeowners banded together to sell their property as one unit, which is now townhomes.