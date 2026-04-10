Pack the Park Fun Run fighting food insecurity one step at a time May 9, 2026
Friday, April 10, 2026
For 10 years, our community has shown up in a big way—neighbors, families, and friends coming together to move with purpose and make a real impact. This year, we’re celebrating a decade of giving back… and we need you more than ever.
Food insecurity is rising. More local families are struggling to put healthy meals on the table. But together, we can change that.
Pack the Park isn’t just a run—it’s a movement.
A fun, family-friendly event where every step you take helps provide food and support to kids and families right here in our community.
Your participation directly supports:
- Third Place Commons Farmers Market Bucks – bringing fresh, healthy food to community members who need it most
- Shoreline Schools Angel Fund – supporting students and families facing hardship
Whether you run, walk, donate, sponsor, or volunteer—you are making a difference.
🎯 Be part of something meaningful. Be part of the impact. Be a superhero for your community.
Registration:
Adults: $40
Students: $25
👉 Register today and secure your spot
👉 Volunteer and be part of the magic
👉 Donate to fuel the mission
Interested in sponsoring? Click HERE to learn more.
Want to volunteer? Click HERE to get involved.
Let’s celebrate 10 years of impact—and take an even bigger step toward a future where no one in our community goes hungry.
Sign up here
For 10 years, Pack the Park has supported trusted local partners working on the front lines of food insecurity in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline. While our partnerships remain focused, the need in our community continues to grow—more families than ever are struggling to access consistent, healthy meals.
This is where you come in.
Your participation isn’t just showing up for a run—it’s showing up for your community. Every step, every registration, and every donation helps ensure that students and families have the support they need during challenging times.
📍 Join us at Animal Acres Park on May 9, 2026
🎯 Be part of the impact. Be part of the community.
🎯 Be part of the impact. Be part of the community.
0 comments:
Post a Comment