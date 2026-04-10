Pack the Park Fun Run fighting food insecurity one step at a time May 9, 2026



Pack the Park Fun Run - fighting food insecurity one step at a time Pack the Park Fun Run - fighting food insecurity one step at a time

Third Place Commons Farmers Market Bucks – bringing fresh, healthy food to community members who need it most

– bringing fresh, healthy food to community members who need it most Shoreline Schools Angel Fund – supporting students and families facing hardship

This is where you come in.





Your participation isn’t just showing up for a run—it’s showing up for your community. Every step, every registration, and every donation helps ensure that students and families have the support they need during challenging times.





📍 Join us at Animal Acres Park on May 9, 2026

🎯 Be part of the impact. Be part of the community.







