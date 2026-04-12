Northwest Girlchoir Summer Camp - July 20-24, 2026





Running July 20-24, Northwest Girlchoir serves girls and gender expansive youth. Campers will sing and play music, play outdoor games, express themselves through art classes, and more!





Find details on the web site



If you know a child who likes to sing, Northwest Girlchoir will soon be enrolling for fall as well! If you know a child who likes to sing, Northwest Girlchoir will soon be enrolling for fall as well!













Are you looking for a nearby summer camp for a rising 2nd to 5th grader who likes to sing? Northwest Girlchoir’s summer camp still has openings!