Second survey to help design Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park

The City of Shoreline is continuing the design of Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park, a space that will honor Edwin T. Pratt’s legacy while creating meaningful opportunities for people to connect with each other and with nature.

In our first survey, you shared what matters most: space for reflection, learning, gathering and connection to the natural world.





Using this information, our design team has developed early concept designs for how the park should look and feel.







The overall design direction

The feeling and experience of storytelling elements

How the park shares and honors Edwin T. Pratt’s story and legacy



This survey asks for your feedback on:The overall design directionThe feeling and experience of storytelling elementsHow the park shares and honors Edwin T. Pratt’s story and legacy











