Second survey to help design Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The City of Shoreline is continuing the design of Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park, a space that will honor Edwin T. Pratt’s legacy while creating meaningful opportunities for people to connect with each other and with nature.

In our first survey, you shared what matters most: space for reflection, learning, gathering and connection to the natural world. 

Using this information, our design team has developed early concept designs for how the park should look and feel.

This survey asks for your feedback on:
The overall design direction
The feeling and experience of storytelling elements
How the park shares and honors Edwin T. Pratt’s story and legacy


The property is located at 1341 N 185th St.


Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
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