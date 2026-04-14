Second survey to help design Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
In our first survey, you shared what matters most: space for reflection, learning, gathering and connection to the natural world.
Using this information, our design team has developed early concept designs for how the park should look and feel.
This survey asks for your feedback on:
The overall design direction
The feeling and experience of storytelling elements
How the park shares and honors Edwin T. Pratt’s story and legacy
The overall design direction
The feeling and experience of storytelling elements
How the park shares and honors Edwin T. Pratt’s story and legacy
The property is located at 1341 N 185th St.
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