Volunteers needed for Seattle / King county clinic

Tuesday, April 14, 2026


The Seattle / King County Clinic has sent an appeal for volunteers for the clinic dates Thursday April 23 - Sunday April 26, 2026.

"Things have changed since our last post, waitlists are moving and our volunteer needs are shifting quickly. Please review this updated list carefully, sign up where your expertise is needed, and share with your network."

Learn more and sign up: seattlecenter.org/volunteers


Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
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