Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support – Entry









See link for more information, including details on how to apply: This position plays a critical role in ensuring the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options by supporting high-profile transportation infrastructure projects within the NWR and the Urban Mobility and Access Management (UMAM) Division. Our top candidates will possess demonstrated technical troubleshooting skills, foundational knowledge of end-user computing systems and devices, adaptability in a fast-paced environment, and a commitment to providing reliable, responsive, and solutions-oriented support.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK









Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$66,137 – $88,981 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a non-permanent IT Customer Support technician to support the Northwest Region (NWR) end-user computing environment by independently identifying and resolving routine and complex technical issues related to desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile device hardware and software, operating systems, audio/visual systems, printing devices, and related components.