Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support – Entry

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

WSDOT
IT Customer Support – Entry 
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$66,137 – $88,981 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a non-permanent IT Customer Support technician to support the Northwest Region (NWR) end-user computing environment by independently identifying and resolving routine and complex technical issues related to desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile device hardware and software, operating systems, audio/visual systems, printing devices, and related components. 

This position plays a critical role in ensuring the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options by supporting high-profile transportation infrastructure projects within the NWR and the Urban Mobility and Access Management (UMAM) Division. Our top candidates will possess demonstrated technical troubleshooting skills, foundational knowledge of end-user computing systems and devices, adaptability in a fast-paced environment, and a commitment to providing reliable, responsive, and solutions-oriented support.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 12:36 AM
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