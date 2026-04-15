Salvation Artists Collective announces Shoreline Night Market Series
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
SHORELINE, WA — Following a successful March debut, Salvation Artists Collective is proud to announce the second installment of its monthly night market series. On Saturday, April 18, 2026 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, the community is invited to “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems,” an evening that centers the brand’s mission of Reclaiming Creativity through a maximalist lens.
Located at 15419 15th Ave NE, the Salvation Artist Collective is more than a retail space; it’s a hub where materials are transformed and community comes to life. This market series highlights the personal journeys of local makers, reflecting founder Ali Kurhan’s unique dual background in nursing and artistry, a blend of deep care and creative transformation.
“Salvation is about building connections through creativity. act,” says founder Ali Kurhan.
“Our night markets are a celebration designed to bring joy into the neighborhood while also supporting one another. We aren't just selling goods; we are sharing the stories of local artists and inviting our neighbors to reclaim their own creative spirit in a space that feels warm, authentic, and inclusive.”
The series is produced in partnership by Laurren Chase, shop artist and co-owner of Savage Bead.
“The Mo’ Money theme is really about honoring the vision, the craft, and the hustle that every artist and entrepreneur knows well, said Chase, Market Manager.
“We’re creating an invitation to then wrap that vision in a rich, gold-drenched, maximalist vibe and share it with the community—set to an old school soundtrack.”
|Bonus fun: DJ Tone spinning music
Event Highlights include:
- Artisan Night Market: A curated selection of local artists and makers sharing their journeys and hand-crafted works.
- Maximalist Photo Booth: A playful, gaudy, gold-themed selfie station designed to celebrate bold expression.
- Planting Creativity Activity: While repurposing is the daily heartbeat of Salvation, guests can celebrate Earth Day early with a $10 upcycled planting activity, giving new life to forgotten containers with fresh greenery.
- Bonus Fun: Salvation hot dogs and pulled pork sliders plus drinks available for purchase with DJ Tone spinning music including old school hip hop favorites.
|Planting creativity activity
Event Details:
What: Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems Night Market
When: Saturday, April 18, 2026 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: Salvation Shoreline, 15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA
Cost: Free to attend
Salvation Artists Collective Regular Shop Hours:
- Tuesday & Thursday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Friday – Sunday: 10:05 AM – 6:00 PM
For more information and a full schedule of upcoming events, follow Salvation Shoreline on Instagram @savationartscollective or visit www.salvationshop.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment