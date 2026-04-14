Two Shoreline College students named to 2026 All-Washington Academic Team

Atanu Baishnab and Camelia Liang have been selected for the 2026 All-Washington Academic Team. Shoreline College studentsandhave been selected for the 2026 All-Washington Academic Team.





This recognition honors academic excellence and community service among students at Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges.

Atanu Baishnab

Camelia Liang Camelia Liang is a nursing student whose educational goals include earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Her career pathway became clear to her at 8 years old when, sitting in a hospital while her mother was in surgery, a nurse held her hand.



“At that moment, I realized that nurses are a source of security for all patients and their families, and I decided to dedicate myself to becoming the nurse I once needed.”



In addition to her schoolwork, Camelia devotes time to volunteering at organizations such as Seattle Children’s Hospital and the University of Washington Medical Center.



The All-Washington Academic Team is supported by the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges, the Washington State Association of College Trustees, the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, and Phi Theta, Kappa.



Scholarship support for students on the All-Washington Academic Team comes from KeyBank, Washington State Employee Credit Union, and the Washington State Association of College Trustees.



This year’s ceremony for the All-Washington Team will take place on April 23, 2026, at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus. Additional information is available on the



is a nursing student whose educational goals include earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Her career pathway became clear to her at 8 years old when, sitting in a hospital while her mother was in surgery, a nurse held her hand.“At that moment, I realized that nurses are a source of security for all patients and their families, and I decided to dedicate myself to becoming the nurse I once needed.”In addition to her schoolwork, Camelia devotes time to volunteering at organizations such as Seattle Children’s Hospital and the University of Washington Medical Center.The All-Washington Academic Team is supported by the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges, the Washington State Association of College Trustees, the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, and Phi Theta, Kappa.Scholarship support for students on the All-Washington Academic Team comes from KeyBank, Washington State Employee Credit Union, and the Washington State Association of College Trustees.This year’s ceremony for the All-Washington Team will take place on April 23, 2026, at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus. Additional information is available on the SPSCC website





Ninety-five students from across the state earned a spot on this year’s team, and each will receive a medallion and a $210 scholarship check from KeyBank. Additionally, Atanu and Camelia both ranked among the Top 16 in the state, earning each of them an additional $780 scholarship check from WSECU.is an engineering student who plans on transferring to Seattle Pacific University. While living in Bangladesh, Atanu worked for many years to earn enough money to study in the United States.“I had no financial support, so I depended fully on myself. I worked all kinds of jobs and ran small side businesses to keep saving.”Atanu wants to build a career where he can “contribute to the world by building better systems that support industries, create jobs, and help communities grow.”On campus, Atanu provides support and mentorship to other students through his work as a Resident Assistant and his service on the Associated Student Government.