Two Shoreline College students named to 2026 All-Washington Academic Team
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
This recognition honors academic excellence and community service among students at Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges.
Ninety-five students from across the state earned a spot on this year’s team, and each will receive a medallion and a $210 scholarship check from KeyBank. Additionally, Atanu and Camelia both ranked among the Top 16 in the state, earning each of them an additional $780 scholarship check from WSECU.
|Atanu Baishnab
“I had no financial support, so I depended fully on myself. I worked all kinds of jobs and ran small side businesses to keep saving.”
Atanu wants to build a career where he can “contribute to the world by building better systems that support industries, create jobs, and help communities grow.”
On campus, Atanu provides support and mentorship to other students through his work as a Resident Assistant and his service on the Associated Student Government.
|Camelia Liang
“At that moment, I realized that nurses are a source of security for all patients and their families, and I decided to dedicate myself to becoming the nurse I once needed.”
In addition to her schoolwork, Camelia devotes time to volunteering at organizations such as Seattle Children’s Hospital and the University of Washington Medical Center.
The All-Washington Academic Team is supported by the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges, the Washington State Association of College Trustees, the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, and Phi Theta, Kappa.
Scholarship support for students on the All-Washington Academic Team comes from KeyBank, Washington State Employee Credit Union, and the Washington State Association of College Trustees.
This year’s ceremony for the All-Washington Team will take place on April 23, 2026, at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus. Additional information is available on the SPSCC website.
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