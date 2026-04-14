By Pamela Mieth

Photos by Pam Cross





Vote out GOP









A recycled sign now reads

No IraN War As always, subjects of concern on the signs were many, with

the war in Iran,

Russian President Vladimir Putin's influence on President Trump,

concern for the rule of law,

the shocking treatment of immigrants,

corruption,

the GOP-led Congress refusing to conduct needed oversight,

undue billionaire influence,

catastrophic funding cuts to essential government programs, and many more all making appearances.

Join us every Sunday 1-2pm:

Help defend democracy Additional "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving this month is planned for April 19 and 26, 1-2pm, at the same location (



Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for democracy, your grandchildren or someone else's, and a peaceful, prosperous future for this country.

Non-perishable food and toiletry donations for a local charity are accepted.





Additional "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving this month is planned for April 19 and 26, 1-2pm, at the same location ( intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St .).Bring a sign or just yourself and stand up for democracy, your grandchildren or someone else's, and a peaceful, prosperous future for this country. Many expressed hope similar peaceful change will occur with American voters turning out at both the 2026 midterm and 2028 elections.

At the Shoreline-Edmonds line -Sign-wavers message: Change is needed and your vote counts!News of authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceding the election in Hungary drew cheers as word passed through the crowd at the regular Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.Nearly 70 people had turned out on the cloudy afternoon, including one young girl attending her first protest with relatives who are regular attendees.