Court order requires FEMA to restore funds to state infrastructure programs

Attorney General Nick Brown and a multistate coalition today secured a court order requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take concrete steps to reverse the termination of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program (BRIC).

"The judge's order in this case was unequivocal: FEMA must restore the BRIC program. Communities across Washington are counting on these dollars for vital disaster mitigation projects,” Brown said.

“We will keep fighting to make sure FEMA stops wasting time and carries out the program as Congress intended.”









In Washington, about two dozen BRIC projects totaling more than $150 million have been in limbo due to the federal government’s actions.