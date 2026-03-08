Court order requires FEMA to restore funds to state infrastructure programs
Sunday, March 8, 2026
In Washington, about two dozen BRIC projects totaling more than $150 million have been in limbo due to the federal government’s actions.
"The judge's order in this case was unequivocal: FEMA must restore the BRIC program. Communities across Washington are counting on these dollars for vital disaster mitigation projects,” Brown said.
“We will keep fighting to make sure FEMA stops wasting time and carries out the program as Congress intended.”
More information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment