Court order requires FEMA to restore funds to state infrastructure programs

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Attorney General Nick Brown and a multistate coalition today secured a court order requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take concrete steps to reverse the termination of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program (BRIC).

In Washington, about two dozen BRIC projects totaling more than $150 million have been in limbo due to the federal government’s actions.

"The judge's order in this case was unequivocal: FEMA must restore the BRIC program. Communities across Washington are counting on these dollars for vital disaster mitigation projects,” Brown said.
“We will keep fighting to make sure FEMA stops wasting time and carries out the program as Congress intended.”

More information here


Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  