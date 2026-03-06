14 cases of measles in Snohomish county this year









Nationally, the



Nearly 80% of reported cases in Washington this year are in children, including 16 cases among kids ages 5-17 and four cases in children younger than 5.

Confirmed cases have been identified in Snohomish County (14 cases),

Clark County (8 cases),

Stevens County (3 cases),

Kittitas County (1 case). All measles cases have occurred in people who are unvaccinated (24 cases) or whose vaccine status is unknown (2 cases).



"MMR vaccine saves lives and is our best defense against measles," said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. "Though measles was declared eliminated in the United States 26 years ago, we are seeing more and more cases linked to outbreaks in other states, particularly in families that are unvaccinated. "You just never know when or where your family might be exposed to measles, so make sure everyone is up to date on MMR vaccine, one of the best-tested vaccines around."

About Measles



is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes, or talks. The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours, meaning people can get infected even after a sick person has left the area.



Red, watery eyes

A rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body Measles can cause life threatening health complications including pneumonia and brain inflammation, especially for babies and young children. In 2025 there were three deaths from measles reported in the United States.



Prevention: The MMR Vaccine



Vaccine Resources



Free or low-cost vaccines are available through: Children typically get the MMR vaccine at 1 year and again at 4 years of age, but there is specific guidance for people living in or traveling to places where there is an active outbreak, including children under 1 year. Adults who haven’t been vaccinated can get the MMR vaccine as well. Most people who get measles are not vaccinated.Free or low-cost vaccines are available through: The Childhood Vaccine Program, which provides free vaccines for children who do not have insurance, are underinsured, or are covered by Medicaid.

The Adult Vaccine Program, which offers vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults ages 19 and older.

Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), which covers recommended vaccines at no cost for eligible Washington residents.

The 26 measles cases reported during the first two months of 2026 are already more than double the 12 cases reported statewide in all of 2025.