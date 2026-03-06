Shoreline School District receives State Award for Educational Excellence

selected as 1 of 25 award-winning school districts for the State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence in Student Achievement. Shoreline School District is honored to have beenfor the State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence in Student Achievement.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community,” said Shoreline Superintendent Susana Reyes.

“From our educators and support staff to our students, families, and community partners, this recognition reflects the collective commitment to ensuring every student has the opportunities and support they need to succeed in Shoreline schools.”

Regular Attendance

Kindergarten Readiness

Highly Capable Program Participation

High School Level Math in 8th Grade

Dual Credit Participation Including Career and Technical Education (CTE)

Dual Credit Participation Excluding CTE Student Outcome Measures:

4th Grade Reading

8th Grade Reading

8th Grade Math

Ninth Graders on Track

“It is an honor to recognize Shoreline Public Schools for their dedication to student opportunity and success,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “From high-quality instruction, to targeted strategies to improving attendance, to ensuring all students have access to advanced coursework, Shoreline School District is an inspiring representation of Washington’s outstanding public schools.”

While OSPI did not include access to dual language programming in the methodology, our school district received a commendation for the steps we have taken to provide students with the opportunity to learn English alongside another language––skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.Shoreline School District will receive a banner and a plaque from OSPI recognizing their achievement and commitment to student success. This is the inaugural year of this state award.For more information see: State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence (OSPI webpage)

The State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence recognizes the 25 top-performing school districts in educational achievement in the previous school year and the 25 top-performing school districts in progress over the last three school years.The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) evaluates school districts for the award based on the metrics of student opportunity and outcomes below.