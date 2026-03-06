Shoreline Market Report - February 2026

Sales activity picked up meaningfully in February. A total of 33 homes sold, up 65% from the 20 sales recorded in February 2025 and a clear increase from January’s 20 closings.





This brings the year-to-date total to 53 sales, suggesting that buyer activity strengthened as the market is moving toward the spring season.





While sales increased, prices softened compared with a year ago. The median sale price in February was $730,000, down 6.1% from $774,500 in February 2025 and below January’s $767,500 median.





On a year-to-date basis, the median price sits at $750,000, which reflects a slightly lower pricing environment than last year.





Looking at value on a per-square-foot basis tells a somewhat different story. Average price per square foot rose to $513, up 3% from $498 last February, although it eased from January’s $550 level.





Year-to-date price per square foot stands at $527, indicating that underlying property values remain relatively stable even as median prices fluctuate due to the mix of homes sold.





Homes are taking longer to sell than they did a year ago. Average days on market reached 57 days in February, compared with 30 days in February 2025, and up from 52 days in January.





Year-to-date, homes are averaging 55 days on market, reflecting a slower pace than last year’s very tight conditions.





Even with the longer marketing times, buyers are still paying very close to asking price. Homes sold for an average of 101.33% of list price in February 2026, compared with 101.38% in February 2025, showing that well-priced homes continue to attract strong offers.





Summary





February brought a notable increase in sales activity compared with last year, pointing to improving buyer engagement as the market heads toward spring. Median prices declined year over year, though price per square foot remains slightly higher, suggesting stable underlying values.





Homes are taking longer to sell than they did during last year’s faster market, but buyers are still paying very close to list price. Overall, the data points to a market that is active but more balanced than the tight conditions seen last year.



