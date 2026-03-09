Cascadia Art Museum welcomes Pulitzer Prize Winning Author Mitchell S. Jackson March 12, 2026

On Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 6 - 7:30pm the Cascadia Art Museum welcomes Mitchell S. Jackson, winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing, to Cascadia’s Writers-in-Conversation series.





His autobiographical debut novel, The Residue Years, about the difficulties of life in a Black neighborhood in North Portland, won a Whiting Award and the Ernest J. Gaines Prize for Literary Excellence.









Beloved Seattle author and series host Michael N. McGregor will talk with Jackson about his books, background, and his writing life. This will be an intimate evening of thoughtful conversation with one of today’s most compelling literary voices.



Tickets: $14

Purchase your tickets via our website



Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave E, Edmonds WA 98020

425-336-4809



Hours:

Wednesday–Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Free Admission Third Thursdays, 11am - 8pm His essay collection, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family was named a best book of 2019 by fifteen publications.Beloved Seattle author and series host Michael N. McGregor will talk with Jackson about his books, background, and his writing life. This will be an intimate evening of thoughtful conversation with one of today’s most compelling literary voices.Tickets: $14425-336-4809Hours:







Founded in 2015, Cascadia Art Museum preserves and celebrates the legacy of Northwest art from 1870 to 1970. Through exhibitions, publications, and educational programming, the museum continues to shape a fuller understanding of the region’s cultural history and the artists who defined it.

Jackson’s writing is powerful, deeply personal, and profoundly American and his work has earned national recognition.