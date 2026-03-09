Cascadia Art Museum welcomes Pulitzer Prize Winning Author Mitchell S. Jackson March 12, 2026
Monday, March 9, 2026
Jackson’s writing is powerful, deeply personal, and profoundly American and his work has earned national recognition.
His autobiographical debut novel, The Residue Years, about the difficulties of life in a Black neighborhood in North Portland, won a Whiting Award and the Ernest J. Gaines Prize for Literary Excellence.
His essay collection, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family was named a best book of 2019 by fifteen publications.
Beloved Seattle author and series host Michael N. McGregor will talk with Jackson about his books, background, and his writing life. This will be an intimate evening of thoughtful conversation with one of today’s most compelling literary voices.
Tickets: $14
Purchase your tickets via our website
Cascadia Art Museum
190 Sunset Ave E, Edmonds WA 98020
425-336-4809
Hours:
- Wednesday–Sunday: 11am - 5pm
- Free Admission Third Thursdays, 11am - 8pm
Founded in 2015, Cascadia Art Museum preserves and celebrates the legacy of Northwest art from 1870 to 1970. Through exhibitions, publications, and educational programming, the museum continues to shape a fuller understanding of the region’s cultural history and the artists who defined it.
