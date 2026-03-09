Protesters gather in wind, rain, and cold temperatures to share their reminders of federal wrongdoing
Monday, March 9, 2026
|War: Easy to Start / Hard to End
Photo by Pam Cross
50 intrepid protesters withstood the wind, rain and cold to bring their message to drivers on Aurora Ave N near N 205th on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
|You've got to stand for something
or you will fall for anything.
Photo by Pam Cross
Wearing heavy jackets, head coverings, and holding umbrellas over themselves and their signs, the protesters maintained their energy with the camaraderie of fellow sign-wavers and support from drivers passing the line.
|I start wars to distract from the Epstein files
Photo by Pamela Mieth
Protesters gather every Sunday between 1 and 2pm to share their message of resistance with passing motorists.
"Folks turned out for the regular Social Justice Sundays sign-waving to protest issues ranging from his incoherent war against Iran - already costing the lives of U.S. troops, to the disgraceful treatment of immigrants and citizens alike, continued questions about the Epstein files, skyrocketing gas prices, a tariff-damaged economy, a treasury treated as personal piggy bank, growing white supremacist influence, and so much more."
Additional Sunday sign-wavings this month are scheduled for March, 15 and 22, 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St.
A special "No Kings 3" rally and march is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Park at Town Center, 17550 Aurora Ave N, in Shoreline, just north of the Walgreens, near City Hall, 1-3pm (rally starts at 1:15pm).
The event will include a rally with speakers followed by a march (optional), sign-waving, action tables, children's activities including sign-making and a kids' march, and a food, toiletries, pet food donation drive.
For more information email swmminfo@gmail.com or visit Mobilize.us and look for the Shoreline, WA event listing.
Join others in standing up for the Constitution, Rule of Law, future free and fair elections; and human rights and dignity for you, your neighbors, and those who can't stand up for themselves.
For more information email swmminfo@gmail.com or visit Mobilize.us and look for the Shoreline, WA event listing.
0 comments:
Post a Comment