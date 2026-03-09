Protesters gather in wind, rain, and cold temperatures to share their reminders of federal wrongdoing

War: Easy to Start / Hard to End

Photo by Pam Cross

50 intrepid protesters withstood the wind, rain and cold to bring their message to drivers on Aurora Ave N near N 205th on Sunday, March 8, 2026. 50 intrepid protesters withstood the wind, rain and cold to bring their message to drivers on Aurora Ave N near N 205th on Sunday, March 8, 2026.





You've got to stand for something

or you will fall for anything.

Photo by Pam Cross

Wearing heavy jackets, head coverings, and holding umbrellas over themselves and their signs, the protesters maintained their energy with the camaraderie of fellow sign-wavers and support from drivers passing the line. Wearing heavy jackets, head coverings, and holding umbrellas over themselves and their signs, the protesters maintained their energy with the camaraderie of fellow sign-wavers and support from drivers passing the line.





I start wars to distract from the Epstein files

Photo by Pamela Mieth

Protesters gather every Sunday between 1 and 2pm to share their message of resistance with passing motorists. Protesters gather every Sunday between 1 and 2pm to share their message of resistance with passing motorists.



