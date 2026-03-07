30 years of service for Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Schwartz

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Tim Schwartz - 30 years!
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Congratulations to Tim Schwartz on 30 Years of Service!

Today marks 30 years with Northshore and Shoreline Fire for Tim Schwartz!

Tim currently serves as a Deputy Fire Marshal, where he continues to support the safety of our community. 

Prior to this role, Tim served as a Lieutenant, a position he held until his promotion to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Thank you, Tim, for three decades of dedication, professionalism, and service. Your commitment to the department and our communities is truly appreciated.
Congratulations on 30 years — and many more to come!


Posted by DKH at 5:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  