30 years of service for Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Schwartz

Tim Schwartz - 30 years!

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Today marks 30 years with Northshore and Shoreline Fire for Tim Schwartz!





Tim currently serves as a Deputy Fire Marshal, where he continues to support the safety of our community.





Prior to this role, Tim served as a Lieutenant, a position he held until his promotion to the Fire Marshal’s Office.





Thank you, Tim, for three decades of dedication, professionalism, and service. Your commitment to the department and our communities is truly appreciated. Congratulations on 30 years — and many more to come!









