Shoreline Fire to hold special meeting Monday to discuss potential of Bothell Fire joining the Shoreline Fire RFA
Saturday, March 7, 2026
|Shoreline Fire headquarters
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 5:30pm
The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss the salary and benefits for non-represented administrative positions (with possible action to be taken) and the potential of the Bothell Fire Department joining the Shoreline Fire Department Regional Fire Authority (RFA) (with no action to be taken at this meeting).
Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan is currently also the chief of Bothell Fire. (see previous article)
In-Person at Shoreline Fire Department (Public Conference Room) 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. (Enter from southbound Aurora).
On Zoom:
Zoom Meeting link
Meeting ID: 889 2774 7750
Passcode: 603392
Dial by your location: 253-215-8782
Individuals attending the meeting either in person or virtually may make a public comment.
Public Comment Procedures:
Individuals wishing to comment must do so by signing the Public Comment Sign-In Sheet or if appearing virtually by “raising their hand” or the equivalent. Each individual must state their name, the organization they are affiliated with, if applicable, and their city of residence.
The chair shall recognize those persons and provide them the opportunity to comment. Individuals may speak up to two minutes and those representing recognized organizations may speak up to four minutes.
