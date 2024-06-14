Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan is now also Fire Chief for Bothell

Fire chief Matt Cowan After 14 months of dedicated service as Interim Bothell Fire Chief, Mark Risen retired effective May 31, 2024. After 14 months of dedicated service as Interim Bothell Fire Chief, Mark Risen retired effective May 31, 2024.





With his retirement, the City of Bothell is pleased to announce that Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan will now serve as the Fire Chief of the City of Bothell Fire Department.





Additionally, Andres Orams has been assigned as Assistant Chief, working directly at Bothell City Hall to oversee the organization. Fire Department personnel remain employees of the City of Bothell.



In May 2024, the Bothell City Council authorized the City Manager to execute an interlocal agreement with Shoreline Fire Department for Fire Service Administration only. This agreement is part of an ongoing exploration into the possibility of further regionalization in the future.



This decision comes after a thorough, nearly year-long process led by Interim Fire Chief Mark Risen, the City Council, and City staff, who meticulously examined and evaluated various fire service models and proposals. Through this comprehensive analysis, the Shoreline Fire Department emerged as the agency best suited to meet the needs of Bothell.



As the Puget Sound region has grown, many local jurisdictions in our region continue to consider alternate governance/service models including regionalization for their communities in alignment with their community values. By combining resources and expertise and coordinating efforts, fire service can gain efficiencies including fire response operations, administrative functions, large incident management, and greater options for employee professional development, with the final goal to increase service to our communities.



Bothell Fire and Shoreline Fire share a long, successful history of collaboration to better serve our communities. This new agreement marks the early phases of exploring future regionalization, with the goal of continuing to improve the quality of fire service administration and emergency response.





