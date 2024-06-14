Shorewood High School grad earns law degree from LSU

Alvaro de la Cruz-Correa with his family This past May (2024), Alvaro de la Cruz-Correa, a Shorewood High School graduate from the class of 2009, earned his Juris Doctor from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. This past May (2024), Alvaro de la Cruz-Correa, a Shorewood High School graduate from the class of 2009, earned his Juris Doctor from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.





While at LSU, Alvaro also earned a Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law and a Graduate Certificate in Estate Planning and Taxation, showcasing his dedication to a comprehensive legal education.





There, he familiarized himself with immigration casework, preparing documentation for cases ranging from derivative asylum applications to adjustments of status.









Beyond his professional and academic pursuits, Alvaro is also a husband and father, with another child on the way. He is committed to being a positive role model for his children, a commitment reflected in his career choices.

In July 2024, he will be taking the bar exam, a crucial step toward his goal of becoming a practicing attorney. Alvaro has accepted a position in Spokane, Washington, where he will represent unaccompanied children facing immigration issues.

de la Cruz-Correa volunteered 150 hours

with Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge's

Immigration Legal Services Department He chose this role to exemplify to his children the importance of helping others and making a positive impact. He chose this role to exemplify to his children the importance of helping others and making a positive impact.

His career aspiration is to become a general practitioner–a community lawyer–addressing a wide range of legal areas including immigration, estate planning, civil rights, bankruptcy, and community business law.

Alvaro de la Cruz-Correa is poised to make a significant impact in the legal field and his community. His journey continues and we look forward to his positive contributions.



His commitment to public service earned him the Public Interest Law Society Fellowship Award in the summer of 2023, as well as the prestigious Judge Ginger Berrigan Award.Beyond his professional and academic pursuits, Alvaro is also a husband and father, with another child on the way. He is committed to being a positive role model for his children, a commitment reflected in his career choices.

In addition to his academic achievements while at LSU, Alvaro dedicated over 150 pro bono hours as an unpaid intern with the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge's Immigration Legal Services Department.