St. Dunstan's 75th Anniversary Evensong June 20, 2024

Florence Henry Memorial Chapel

This is a sung service of Evening Prayer with chanted liturgy and hymns.

Lynne Markova, a seminarian currently serving at St. Dunstan’s, will lead worship and Deacon Alan Christensen will give a homily.





Directions: Come to the guard station at





Susanna Valleau, Music Director at St. Dunstan's, will accompany us on the chapel organ along with members of the St. Dunstan's Choir. Come join us for an evening of worship and celebration in a beautiful and historic setting. Directions: Come to the guard station at 3rd Ave NW and NW 145th St and tell the guard you are attending the service at the chapel. Follow the signs to the chapel. To honor our founding and celebrate our history, we are holding a service of Evensong Thursday evening, June 20, 2024 at the Henry Chapel.

Thursday, June 20, 7:00 PM
Florence Henry Memorial Chapel, The Highlands
In 1949 the congregation now known as St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church first gathered for worship in the Florence Henry Memorial Chapel in The Highlands.